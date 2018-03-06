Puducherry

Fountain damaged

PUDUCHERRY, 05/03/2018: A drinking water fountain near Le Cafe on Beach Road in Puducherry, which was broken by some miscreants. The fountain was installed by the Public Works Department to provide purified drinking water to tourists and visitors. Photo: S.S. Kumar

PUDUCHERRY, 05/03/2018: A drinking water fountain near Le Cafe on Beach Road in Puducherry, which was broken by some miscreants. The fountain was installed by the Public Works Department to provide purified drinking water to tourists and visitors. Photo: S.S. Kumar   | Photo Credit: S_S_KUMAR

Structure was vandalised by miscreants on Sunday night

An ornamental drinking water foundation set up by the Public Works Department on the Beach Road was vandalised by miscreants on Sunday night.

The ornamental drinking fountain was constructed by the PWD in front of the Le Cafe and the maintenance was handed over to the Puducherry Municipality. Sources said the incident came to light on Monday. A complaint has been lodged with the Grand Bazaar police.

