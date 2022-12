Foundation stone laid by Puducherry Chief Minister for Urban Entertainment Centre

December 13, 2022 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - Puducherry

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Monday laid the foundation to establish an Urban Entertainment Centre at the Old Port Complex. Amenities, including gallery, would be established at a cost of around ₹4 crore. The Chief Minister also laid the foundation for a link road bypassing Natesan Nagar - Arumparthapuram. Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, Member of Legislative Assembly Anibal Kennedy and PWD Chief Engineer Sathiyamurthy were also present. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.