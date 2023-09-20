ADVERTISEMENT

Foundation laid for new bus terminus in Chidambaram

September 20, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The bus stand will come up on 5 acres of land, at an estimated cost of ₹15 crore

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam, on Wednesday, laid the foundation for a new bus terminus in Chidambaram in Cuddalore district.

According to a press release, the bus stand will come up on 5 acres of land, at an estimated cost of ₹15 crore. The bus stand will have 50 bus bays, 52 shops, ATM room, a cloakroom, public toilets and a police control room. The facility will also have a parking lot.

Cuddalore Collector A. Arun Thamburaj was present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US