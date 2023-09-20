Foundation laid for new bus terminus in Chidambaram

September 20, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Tamil Nadu Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam, on Wednesday, laid the foundation for a new bus terminus in Chidambaram in Cuddalore district.

According to a press release, the bus stand will come up on 5 acres of land, at an estimated cost of ₹15 crore. The bus stand will have 50 bus bays, 52 shops, ATM room, a cloakroom, public toilets and a police control room. The facility will also have a parking lot.

Cuddalore Collector A. Arun Thamburaj was present.

