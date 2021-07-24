Forum writes to PM Modi

PUDUCHERRY

24 July 2021 01:54 IST

The Puducherry Thinkers Forum has appealed to the Centre to advise the territorial administration keep a vigil on social gatherings to prevent third wave of novel coronavirus in the Union Territory.

President of the forum Pudhuvai G. Selvam in a letter to the Prime Minister and Union Ministers said though the government was taking all steps to prevent further spread of the virus people are not following COVID-19 protocols.

People are gathering in large numbers at various events violating COVID-19 guidelines after the administration relaxed lockdown norms, he said in the letters. The Health Department had warned about children getting infected of the virus. So, the Centre has to issue necessary direction to the government to follow COVID-19 protocols, Mr. Selvam said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Selvam said he had also written to the Lt. Governor and Chief Minister in this regard.