Puducherry

Forum stages protest against right-wing attacks

Voicing concern: Forum for Social Harmony holding a demonstration on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS
Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY 03 February 2022 23:22 IST
Updated: 03 February 2022 23:22 IST

Condemns targeting of minorities

The Forum for Social Harmony organised a protest to denounce the increasing right-wing attacks on religious minorities on alleged conversion attempts.

The protestors, led by coordinator S. Ramachandran, raised slogans condemning the rise in such attacks based on “false accusations of religious conversion,” as seen in Thanjavur and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and also in other States.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Puducherry
Read more...