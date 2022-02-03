Forum stages protest against right-wing attacks

PUDUCHERRY

03 February 2022 23:22 IST

Condemns targeting of minorities

The Forum for Social Harmony organised a protest to denounce the increasing right-wing attacks on religious minorities on alleged conversion attempts.

The protestors, led by coordinator S. Ramachandran, raised slogans condemning the rise in such attacks based on “false accusations of religious conversion,” as seen in Thanjavur and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and also in other States.

