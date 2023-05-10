ADVERTISEMENT

Forum demands 50% PG medical seats under government quota

May 10, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Pondicherry State Students’ and Parents’ Welfare Association has urged the government to strictly follow the guidelines of the National Medical Commission (NMC) and bring 50% of the postgraduate seats at private medical colleges under the government quota for 2023-24.

In a memorandum to Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Association president V. Balasubramanian said the government should put 50% of the seats at private medical colleges in the government quota without fail this year. Successive governments had failed to do so, he said.

The Association also demanded that a committee be constituted to ensure that the colleges followed the fee structure finalised by the fee committee set up by the government.

