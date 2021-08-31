Fortis Healthcare opens info centre

PUDUCHERRY

31 August 2021 04:29 IST

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy opened an information centre of Fortis Healthcare Ltd., a multi-speciality hospital chain, in Mudialiarpet.

According to a press note from Fortis, the information centre will cater to OPD consultations for Cardiology, Pulmonology, Neurology, Gastroenterology and Nephrology departments rendered by experts from Fortis Chennai.

It will help foster timely accessibility to people from remote areas of Puducherry and nearby districts, who used to earlier travel to nearby metro cities for doctor consultations, said Sanjay Pandey, zonal director of Fortis Healthcare.

