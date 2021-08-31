Puducherry

Fortis Healthcare opens info centre

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy opened an information centre of Fortis Healthcare Ltd., a multi-speciality hospital chain, in Mudialiarpet.

According to a press note from Fortis, the information centre will cater to OPD consultations for Cardiology, Pulmonology, Neurology, Gastroenterology and Nephrology departments rendered by experts from Fortis Chennai.

It will help foster timely accessibility to people from remote areas of Puducherry and nearby districts, who used to earlier travel to nearby metro cities for doctor consultations, said Sanjay Pandey, zonal director of Fortis Healthcare.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 31, 2021 4:29:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/fortis-healthcare-opens-info-centre/article36194357.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY