Former UNEP head calls on CM

PUDUCHERRY

16 October 2021 00:10 IST

Former head of United Nations Environment Programme Erik Solheim called on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Friday.

According to a release, it was a courtesy call. Norwegian Ambassador Hans Jacob Fydenlund and Special Advisor to Norwegian Ministry for Education and Research Gina Elisabeth Lund were present. The Chief Minister briefed the delegation on the steps taken to provide a healthy environment for the residents of Puducherry.

