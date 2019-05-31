Former Speaker wishes PM

Former Speaker P. Kannan has congratulated Narendra Modi on his assuming office as the Prime Minister for the second term.

In a statement, Mr. Kannan wished the Prime Minister the best.

He also wished Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M. K. Stalin on his victory in Tamil Nadu.

He conveyed his wishes to former Speaker V. Vaithilingam for his huge victory in Lok Sabha polls from the Union Territory.