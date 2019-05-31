Former Speaker wishes PM

Former Speaker P. Kannan has congratulated Narendra Modi on his assuming office as the Prime Minister for the second term.
In a statement, Mr. Kannan wished the Prime Minister the best.
He also wished Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M. K. Stalin on his victory in Tamil Nadu.
He conveyed his wishes to former Speaker V. Vaithilingam for his huge victory in Lok Sabha polls from the Union Territory.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor