Puducherry

Former Puducherry nominated MLA dies after testing COVID-19 positive

V. Balan, general secretary of All India N. R Congress, died on Monday at a private hospital

Former Puducherry nominated legislator and general secretary of All India N. R Congress, V. Balan, died on Monday, days after he tested for COVID-19, at a private hospital.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S. Mohan Kumar, said the 68-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital last week with symptoms of novel coronavirus. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital after he tested positive. Mr. Balan, who had co-morbid conditions, was put on a ventilator two day ago, after his condition worsened, but died on Monday.

Mr. Balan was nominated to the Legislative Assembly during the fag-end of the previous N. R Congress government. After serving Congress from his student days, he quit his parent party when former Chief Minister N. Rangasamy floated the AINRC in 2011. He was considered second in-command of the party and the political conscience-keeper of Mr. Rangasamy.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2020 11:20:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/former-puducherry-nominated-mla-dies-after-testing-covid-19-positive/article32209828.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY