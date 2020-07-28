Former Puducherry nominated MLA dies after testing COVID-19 positive

Former Puducherry nominated legislator and general secretary of All India N. R Congress, V. Balan, died on Monday, days after he tested for COVID-19, at a private hospital.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S. Mohan Kumar, said the 68-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital last week with symptoms of novel coronavirus. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital after he tested positive. Mr. Balan, who had co-morbid conditions, was put on a ventilator two day ago, after his condition worsened, but died on Monday.

Mr. Balan was nominated to the Legislative Assembly during the fag-end of the previous N. R Congress government. After serving Congress from his student days, he quit his parent party when former Chief Minister N. Rangasamy floated the AINRC in 2011. He was considered second in-command of the party and the political conscience-keeper of Mr. Rangasamy.