Former Puducherry Minister writes to Chief Secretary over lack of specialists at Karaikal Government Hospital

January 04, 2023 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Former Minister and Congress leader R. Kamalakannan has sought the intervention of the Puducherry Chief Secretary in ensuring availability of specialist doctors at the Karaikal Government General Hospital.

Mr. Kamalakannan, who hails from the Karaikal region of the Union Territory, in a letter to the Chief Secretary, said the hospital had been engaging general physicians in the absence of specialists. The hospital had two specialists but they were suspended a few months ago. The government should either reinstate the suspended doctors or transfer specialists from other places to the Karaikal region, the letter said.

The former Minister has also urged the Chief Secretary to ensure availability of medicines at primary health centres in Karaikal.