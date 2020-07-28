PuducherryPUDUCHERRY 28 July 2020 11:26 IST
Former Puducherry Minister dies of illness
L. Joseph Maridass died on Monday morning, following a brief illness
Former Education Minister L. Joseph Maridass died on Monday morning following a brief illness. He was 74. He is survived by his daughter.
He twice represented the Raj Bhavan constituency, first on a DMK ticket and then as a Congress candidate.
He was a Minister in the Congress government led by M.O. H Farook Maraicar.
