Puducherry

Former Puducherry Lt. Governor J.N. Jha’s death condoled

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy condoled the death of former Puducherry Lt. Governor and diplomat N. N. Jha. Mr. Jha served as Lt. Governor of Puducherry for a brief period in 2004. In a message, Ms. Bedi said his long years of experience as a career diplomat had made him carve a niche for himself as an administrator. Mr. Narayansamy described him as an able administrator and said his concern for the people was praiseworthy.

