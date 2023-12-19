GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former Puducherry CM urges Centre to intervene, get fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy released

V. Narayanasamy said fishermen from the U.T. were regularly being arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy even while fishing in Indian waters; he accused the Centre of failing to protect their interests

December 19, 2023 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy

Former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday criticised the Central government for its failure to protect the interests of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry fishermen.

Addressing a press conference, he said fishermen are regularly being apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy while they are fishing in Indian waters. There have been repeated incidents involving the arrest of fishermen and seizure of their boats by the neighbouring country, he said.

ALSO READ
Pondy CM writes to External Affairs Minister seeking release of 14 fishermen from custody of Sri Lankan Navy

Urging the Puducherry government to prevail upon Centre to intervene in the arrest of fishermen from Karaikal, the former Chief Minister said immediate steps should be taken to secure the release of fishermen, who was arrested along with other fishers from Tamil Nadu on December 16. The Centre should take diplomatic steps to prevent, he said.

Electricity meters

Reiterating corruption charges against the AINRC-led NDA government in Puducherry, he said the previous Congress government had resisted pressure from the Centre to install pre-paid meters for domestic electricity consumers. 

“Now, without any resistance, the government has agreed to incur an expenditure of ₹380 crore for procurement of pre-paid meters. No other State has migrated to pre-paid meters for power consumption. There are suspicions about the interest shown by the government to procure these devices by spending such a huge amount. Already, there are complaints about the procurement of cycles, laptops and eggs for implementing various government schemes,” he said.

The Congress party would organise a protest against the installation of pre-paid meter on December 26 and 27, he said. 

