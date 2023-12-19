Former Puducherry CM urges Centre to intervene, get fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy released

December 19, 2023 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday criticised the Central government for its failure to protect the interests of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry fishermen.

Addressing a press conference, he said fishermen are regularly being apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy while they are fishing in Indian waters. There have been repeated incidents involving the arrest of fishermen and seizure of their boats by the neighbouring country, he said.

Urging the Puducherry government to prevail upon Centre to intervene in the arrest of fishermen from Karaikal, the former Chief Minister said immediate steps should be taken to secure the release of fishermen, who was arrested along with other fishers from Tamil Nadu on December 16. The Centre should take diplomatic steps to prevent, he said.

Electricity meters

Reiterating corruption charges against the AINRC-led NDA government in Puducherry, he said the previous Congress government had resisted pressure from the Centre to install pre-paid meters for domestic electricity consumers.

“Now, without any resistance, the government has agreed to incur an expenditure of ₹380 crore for procurement of pre-paid meters. No other State has migrated to pre-paid meters for power consumption. There are suspicions about the interest shown by the government to procure these devices by spending such a huge amount. Already, there are complaints about the procurement of cycles, laptops and eggs for implementing various government schemes,” he said.

The Congress party would organise a protest against the installation of pre-paid meter on December 26 and 27, he said.