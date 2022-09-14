Former CM takes objection to L-G’s remarks on Rahul’s padayatra

Former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy. File Photo | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Taking strong objection to Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s reported remarks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Wednesday said people holding constitutional posts should first demit office before commenting on day-to-day political developments.

“It is unbecoming of a Lt Governor to comment on party politics. Governors and Lt Governors are not supposed to comment on daily political developments. The Lt Governor should resign from her post if she wants to actively participate in politics,” the senior Congress leader said addressing a press conference here.

Dr. Tamilisai had commented that Mr Gandhi had suddenly woken up from slumber to take out the padayatra. “She is the Governor of Telangana and is having only additional charge of U.T. as Lt Governor. Since the Telangana Chief Minister and Ministers are ignoring her, Dr Tamilisai is spending most of her time in Puducherry and indulging in politics,” he said.

Raising the interview that Director General of Police Manoj Kumar Lal had given to The Hindu, the former Chief Minister said “it was good that the DGP has taken note of rowdyism prevalent in Puducherry. We hope the DGP would bring to an end the activities of criminal elements.”

Mr. Narayanasamy said since the new government assumed office, the activities of rowdy elements and ganja peddlers have gone up. The recent protest by people of Puducherry-origin residing in France had brought to light the growing incidents of land grabbing. Anti-social elements have started targeting the houses owned by French citizens in Puducherry, he added.

“Land grabbing incidents have brought disrepute to Puducherry in France. The Centre should direct U.T. to take stern action on those grabbing properties of French citizens,” he said.

Several complaints have been filed in police stations on land grabbing. But the Chief Minister had failed to give necessary directions to the police to act on those complaints. He also reiterated the demand for a CBI probe into the government decision to give new permits for starting distilleries.