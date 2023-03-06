Former Puducherry CM slams Tamil Nadu BJP chief on migrant workers issue

March 06, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Monday accused BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai of spreading “falsehoods” on the issue of migrant workers, with the intent to tarnish the image of the DMK government in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a press conference in Puducherry, he said the Tamil Nadu BJP chief was giving false information on the alleged attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister M. K Stalin had denied such incidents but Mr. Annamalai had continued with his “false propaganda,” the senior Congress leader said.

Tamil Nadu has been rocked by rumours of attacks against migrant workers, leading to panic, with several workers leaving the State. The State government has been taking efforts to reassure migrants of their safety in the State.

“A misinformation campaign is being carried out against the DMK government with the intent to bring disrepute to the ruling party in Tamil Nadu. The conduct of Mr. Annamalai does not suit the stature of the State resident of a national party,” he said.

On Sunday, the Chennai City Police’s Central Crime Branch filed a case against Mr. Annamalai on charges of indulging in “false propaganda” against the State government.

Flaying Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for her decision to hold public grievance meeting in government departments, the former Chief Minister said the Governors and Lt Governors were not showing any signs of change in their style of functioning despite interventions from courts.

There are clear directions from the court restricting a Lt Governor from indulging in the day-to-day administration of an elected government. But the Lt Governor continued to interfere in routine administrative affairs in the Union Territory, he added.

The former CM reiterated corruption charges against the Chief Minister N. Rangasamy-led NDA government in the UT. Resto bars are being allowed to function violating all norms, he added. “Mr. Rangasamy is not bothered about anything He is only interested in protecting his chair,” he said.

Mr. Narayanasamy also challenged Home Minister A. Namassivayam to get feedback from the public on the installation of smart meters by the Electricity Department.