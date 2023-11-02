ADVERTISEMENT

Former Puducherry CM slams Speaker, claims he is violating Constitutional norms

November 02, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

V. Narayanasamy said Speaker R. Selvam was interfering in government affairs, took part in BJP and RSS functions, and was behaving like “a super CM”, in violation of his post’s conventions

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy addressing the media in Puducherry on Thursday, November 2, 2023 | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Thursday accused Speaker R. Selvam of violating Constitutional norms and conventions.

Addressing a press conference in Puducherry, the senior Congress leader said that Mr. Selvam was disrespecting the position he held by interfering in governmental affairs and attending party functions.

“Mr. Selvam is acting as a super Chief Minister by making announcements on government decisions. A Chief Secretary who abides by the law was targeted by him. Recently, the Speaker attended an event organised by the RSS. His conduct shows he is unfit to hold the position of Speaker,” Mr Narayanasamy alleged.

The former CM further said that while a Speaker was bound to be non-partisan, Mr. Selvam openly participates in BJP and RSS programmes. “It is unbecoming of a Speaker to conduct himself in such a manner. The Congress will seek legal recourse against the Speaker,” he said.

Corruption charges against NDA

Accusing the Union government of misusing Central agencies against Opposition leaders, Mr. Narayanasamy said he had raised several corruption charges against the NDA government in Puducherry. 

“So far, no agency has probed these charges. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has also not responded to these charges. When the Congress comes to power at the Centre in 2024, we will investigate all corruption charges against the Chief Minister and Ministers and send them to jail if the accusations are proven,” Mr. Narayanasamy said.

The Union government engages in double standards when it comes to handling corruption charges against Opposition and BJP leaders, he alleged. “I challenge the Chief Minister and Ministers to file a defamation case against me if I am making false charges,” he added.

