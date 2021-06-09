Former Puducherry CM objects to opening of liquor shops

In a video message to the media, he said the government had taken the decision against the advice of the medical fraternity

Former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Wednesday termed the decision of the NDA government to re-open liquor shops during the pandemic time as ill-advised. He said this was likely to create a further spike in COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory.

In a video message to the media, he said the government had taken the decision against the advice of the medical fraternity. “The Tamil Nadu government, after taking the views of experts, decided not to open TASMAC liquor shops. But in the UT, the government took the decision against the advice of doctors. If the cases further increase, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy will be solely responsible for the situation,” he said.

There had been an influx of people coming in from the neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu to procure liquor from Puducherry. The situation could result in a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in rural areas, he said.

Condemning the public statement of certain legislators voicing their support for the re-opening of IMFL outlets, Mr. Narayanasamy said, “Some political opportunists have emerged victorious in the recent Assembly elections. They have now become political jokers also. The argument that closure of IMFL outlets will create space for spurious liquor and cause death is illogical. Have the legislators not seen the number of deaths due to COVID-19?” the senior Congress leader asked.

The availability of spurious liquor only pointed towards poor lack of administration in the UT, he added.

He also criticised the government for the delay in the distribution of ₹3,000 as announced by the Chief Minister to compensate residents for livelihood loss during the lockdown.