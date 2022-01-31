Former Puducherry CM Narayanasamy seeks PM Modi’s resignation on Pegasus issue

The Prime Minister should pave way for an impartial probe, he says

Former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should resign to pave way for an “impartial probe”’ into the Pegasus issue.

In a virtual statement to the media on Sunday night, he said Mr. Modi should not continue as Prime Minister when an expert technical committee, as per the direction of Supreme Court, was inquiring into the allegations of spying using Pegasus spyware from Israel.

The allegations of snooping using the spyware has become more serious after The New York Times reported that the Modi government had purchased the Pegasus in July 2017, he said.

“Already a probe ordered by the Supreme Court is on. The report published by the newspaper is a serious charge against the Modi government. If the report is true, the government has betrayed Parliament. In the past an American president resigned on snooping charges. Like that the Prime Minister should resign and join the Supreme Court-ordered probe to bring to light the entire facts,” Mr. Narayanasamy said.

Snooping of individuals was a serious charge as it violated privacy of people, he said, adding that continuation of Mr. Modi in the post would not help in an impartial probe. The government had blatantly lied to Parliament on the snooping incident, he charged.

The former Chief Minister also flayed the NDA government in the Union Territory for its improper handling of COVID-19 crisis. The government had deliberately brought down testing to hide the actual number of cases, he claimed. In the last few days, the number of deaths due to the virus had also gone up, he said.