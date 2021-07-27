Former Puducherry CM demands probe into alleged Pegasus snooping

PUDUCHERRY

In an audio message on Monday night, V. Narayanasamy said the spyware was used to destabilise Congress governments

Former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has demanded a probe by the Joint Parliamentary Committee into the alleged snooping using Pegasus spyware.

In an audio message on Monday night, he alleged the Union government had procured the Pegasus spyware from Israel with the intent to spy on Opposition leaders and other important personalities, including those from the judiciary and CBI.

“The spyware was used to destabilise Congress governments. Even I have suspicions about my phone being tapped during the efforts to topple our government in the UT,” he said. “The government has to answer who ordered the phone tapping and how much money was spent to procure the instruments,” he said.

The Opposition was within its rights to raise the snooping issue in the Parliament. The Prime Minister was not bothered about the disruption in the Parliament. The onus is now on the government to order a JPC probe and ensure smooth functioning of both houses, he added.

“Snooping is against democratic principles and by doing so, the rights of people have been infringed. The Congress party will continue to raise the issue, “ the senior Congress leader said.

Mr. Narayanasamy also questioned the Centre for turning a blind eye towards the farmers protests against the three farm legislations.