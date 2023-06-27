ADVERTISEMENT

Former Puducherry CM demands CBI probe into Kamatchiamman temple land grabbing case

June 27, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

V. Narayansamy has alleged that the family of a ruling party legislator has benefitted from the land grabbing but said the police have not been able to arrest them; he also accused CM N. Rangasamy of being soft on land grabbers

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, addressing the media in Puducherry on Tuesday | Photo Credit: Kumar SS

Alleging the involvement of the family of a ruling party legislator in the case pertaining to the grabbing of the Kamatchiamman temple’s land, former Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday said only a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) could bring out the whole truth behind the seizure of the property.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Narayanasamy alleged that the family of a ruling party legislator had benefited from the illegal occupation of the temple property. The CB-CID have arrested 13 persons, including a sub-registrar, in the case he said.

“The family of a ruling party legislator is involved in the case. The CB-CID has only been able to arrest those who were involved in making fake documents and those who assisted in the registering of the fake property documents. The police have not arrested the persons involved in selling and buying the property. Since influential politicians are involved, the territorial police cannot arrest the culprits. So the government should hand over the case to CBI,” the senior Congress leader said.

Accusing the AINRC-led NDA government of going soft on land grabbers, he said Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, during his tenure in 2011 had taken a Cabinet decision allowing the sale of temple land to the public. “He has always been soft towards land grabbers. The law and order situation [in the Union Territory] has also worsened,” the former Chief Minister alleged.

Mr. Rangasamy, the senior Congress leader alleged, was enacting a drama by publicly stating that had no powers to govern. “The Chief Minister has surrendered the right to govern to the Lt Governor. After surrendering his rights, there is no point in complaining about the lack of power of the elected government,” he said.

