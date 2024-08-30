Former Puducherry BJP president threatens to hold protest over power tariff hike

Former Puducherry BJP president V. Saminathan has threatened to hold a protest against the ruling AINRC-BJP government if it failed to withdraw the power tariff hike.

In a statement, Mr. Saminathan said the people are already burdened with several taxes, including the one for garbage collection. The power tariff was hiked several times in the recent months. Now, the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission announced another power tariff hike two days ago, he said.

“A large number of people in Puducherry are employed in the private sector. They are living with a meagre monthly salary of around ₹10,000. The frequent power tariff hike will increase their monthly expenditure. The hike will impact the BJP in the 2026 Assembly elections. If the government failed to withdraw the hike, I would join hands with the public to hold a protest against the government,” he said.

Reminding the party leadership of the loss it suffered in the Lok Sabha polls, the former legislator said, “The government gave several promises to the voters in the Assembly elections. After coming to power, the promises were not fulfilled, and people showed their anger in the Lok Sabha poll.”

Mr. Saminathan has been at loggerheads with the party’s local leadership for the last few months.

