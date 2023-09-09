Former pharmacist, National Rural Health Mission officials booked for corruption in procurement of medicines

September 09, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption unit has registered a case against a former contract employee with the Health Department and other officials attached to the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) in connection with the procurement of substandard medicines.

Based on a complaint from Officer on Special Duty, Health Department, Marie Josphin Chitra, the unit registered a case against S. Natarajan, who was working as a pharmacist, and other officials of the NRHM under Sections 409 (punishment for criminal breach of trust by public servant), 420 (punishment for cheating) read with 34 (criminal act involving two or more persons) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 13(1) a of Prevention of Corruption Act, a press release said.

As per the complaint, the pharmacist had floated two enterprises – Shri Batmajothi Enterprises and Sri Sairam Agency – one in the name of his wife and the other in the name of his friends during 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused adopted fraudulent means to procure iron folic acid tablets and syrup, calcium tablets, iron sucrose injections and oral glucose for patients, including pregnant women, for distribution at primary and community health centres and educational institutions. “Some medicines contained sediments. Some medicines supplied to students had an odour. The vitamin A tablets were caused vomiting and sickness in children. The medicines were of substandard quality,” the release said.

Mr. Natarajan and the other NRHM officials were found to be involved in other serious misconducts, and the illegal means adopted in the procurement process has resulted in a loss to the tune of ₹44 lakh, the release added.

According to a source, former Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi had ordered an inquiry into the incidence of corruption in the procurement of medicines when the issue was brought to her knowledge. She had also ordered termination of the services of Mr. Natarajan.

“Following the order given by Ms. Bedi, an internal audit was conducted by the Health Department. Preliminary inquiry revealed corruption in the procurement of medicines. A detailed probe could only reveal whether higher-ups in the department were involved,” an official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.