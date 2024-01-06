Former MP writes to President seeking her intervention in filling vacancy in Puducherry cabinet

January 06, 2024 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Former Member of Parliament and leader of newly-formed Puducherry Maanila Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam M. Ramdass has sought the intervention of the President of India in filling up the vacancy in the Puducherry cabinet.

In a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, he said almost two and a half months have passed since a vacancy occurred in the Puducherry cabinet.

“On October 10 last year, Chandira Priyanga, who was holding the transport portfolio, resigned from the Council of Ministers on the ground that she constantly felt under attack on caste and gender lines. However, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy claimed that she was removed due to dissatisfaction in her work. The President accepted the resignation of the Minister on the advice of the Chief Minister and a notification accepting her resignation was issued on October 21. Till now, the vacancy has not been filled by the Chief Minister,” the letter said.

The Chief Minister should have selected one among the legislators as replacement for Ms. Priyanga. Instead of appointing a new Minister, the Chief Minister took additional charge of the subjects handled by Ms. Priyanga. He was holding 14 heavy portfolios and has now been saddled with 20 departments leading to “administrative inefficiency, stagnation and delay in decision making,” the letter said.