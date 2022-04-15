Former MP writes to Gadkari on ECR stretch four-laning

An aerial view of a section of the Mamallapuram-Puducherry stretch of the East Coast Road with the proposed four-lane, marked on either side. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

April 15, 2022 19:14 IST

‘Direct NHAI to commence the project as scheduled earlier’

Former Member of Parliament M. Ramadass on Friday expressed concern over the termination of the project to four-lane the Mamallapuram-Puducherry stretch of the East Coast Road by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). He said the project was of great importance to people of Puducherry.

In a letter to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, he said the four-laning of the stretch would give a fillip to Puducherry’s economic and social development. The present stretch was narrow, and the condition of the road restricted travel speed, he said.

The sanctioning of the project in 2018 had enthused people of Puducherry and they were now disappointed with the termination of the project, he said.

“This is quite unfortunate as a benefit of great importance is slipping from the hands of people of Puducherry. It is understood that after the announcement of the termination of the project, the Tamil Nadu government submitted the no objection certificate. It is in this background that your intervention is solicited to sort out the matter with NHAI and direct them to commence the project as scheduled earlier,” Mr. Ramadass said.