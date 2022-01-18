Puducherry

Former MP welcomes SC’s decision on upholding OBC quota for medical admissions

Terming the recent Supreme Court order upholding 27% reservation to the students of Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the All India quota for medical admissions a “milestone,” former Member of Parliament M. Ramadass said the country has to take more steps to ensure social justice and progress.

In a statement, he said the Centre should abandon the scheme of “usurping” 50% of medical seats from State governments and creating all India quota in PG medical admissions. The States should be allowed to fill all its medical seats through the respective reservation policy. This would benefit both MBCs and OBCs, he added.


