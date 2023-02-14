Former MP urges Centre to appoint a full-time Lieutenant Governor to Puducherry

February 14, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Former MP M. Ramadass has said that Government of India should have appointed a full-time Lieutenant Governor to the Union Territory of Puducherry when it chose Governors to 13 States and Union Territories.

In a statement, Mr. Ramadass said the fact that Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was given additional charge as Lt. Governor of Puducherry, would soon complete two years in office, in what was considered to be an interim role, was “something unusual and unheard of in the gubernatorial history of India and contrary to the established norms and traditions of the government of India”.

If the services of the present acting Lt. Governor are indispensable to Puducherry for reasons best known to the Central government, the latter should appoint her as a full-time Lt. Governor of Puducherry relieving her from the Governorship of Telangana and appointing someone else so that the administrative efficiency can be improved in both places, he said.

According to the former MP, giving additional charge to a person is a normal phenomenon in an administration but only for a short period and exclusively for a special administrative exigency. But strangely, the incumbent is continuing as the Acting Lt. Governor for about two years.

Mr. Ramadass was of the view that a full-time Governor in Telengana, whether the incumbent or someone else, can foster congenial relationship with the elected Government and put an end to the ongoing mudslinging in that State. Similarly, a full-time Lt. Governor in Puducherry can evolve a new vision and mission to the path of development of Puducherry and guide the elected Government in fiscal prudence and administrative governance.

Pointing out that while working in two far-off places simultaneously may be difficult to a person, Mr. Ramadass said it can lead to various other problems such as the delay in the hoisting of national flag by an hour on the Republic Day in Puducherry. “When there is no paucity of persons in the country and in the BJP, it should be possible to abolish the system of additional charge and establish the cherished principle of One Governor One State,” he said.