Former MP suggests rise in grants-in aid from Centre to reverse dire fiscal situation

July 06, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Former Member of Parliament M. Ramadass has appealed for stepping up the grants-in-aid from the Government of India to at least 30% of the resources as an interim measure to shore up the grave fiscal situation of the Union Territory.

In a press statement issued ahead of the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s visit to the city on Friday, he also suggested that the Centre release additional grants, write off legacy debt at the time of opening of Public Account in 2007 that changed the Central pattern of funding and provide 100% funding to Centrally-Sponsored Schemes (CSS) to reverse the fiscal situation.

However, a permanent remedy to the present imbroglio is to upgrade the Union Territory into a State, or alternatively, include Puducherry in the ambit of Finance Commission, Mr. Ramadass said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Mr. Ramadass, the roots of the financial crisis surrounding the Union Territory partly lay in the Centre changing the pattern of financing and inheritance of a legacy debt following the opening of a Public Account in 2007.

As a result, the grant portion of the plan was slashed from 90% to 30% while the loan proportion rose from 10 to 70% forcing the Union Territory to tap the market borrowings. The Central contribution to the Union Territory coffers further declined due to inadequate non-plan gap grant, refusal to provide Finance Commission transfers and the stoppage of GST compensation from June 30. At the same time, the yawning gap between its revenue and expenditure widened due to the ballooning non-plan expenditure towards Pay Commission commitment, interest payment and welfare schemes, he said.

As in the past, Government of India should consider giving at least 30% of the resources of the Union Territory as grants-in-aid which would take care of inflation and population growth. This would also facilitate the Union Territory to fill the revenue gap and make savings for capital expenditure which in the last year stood at 7.3% of the total expenditure last year, Mr. Ramadass said.

He pointed out that while several Centrally-Sponsored Schemes (CSS) to create infrastructure and to promote economic growth were operational, the Union Territory’s contribution of 40% of the project cost was a daunting task.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.