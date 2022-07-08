Former MP slams Padma awards nomination process

Ramadass urges L-G to order judicial enquiry to unearth the truth and to ensure objective and fair selection in future.

Former MP M. Ramadass has flayed the “bias and favouritism” in the government’s process of nominations for the Padma awards.

In a statement, Mr. Ramadass said it had been brought out through the RTI Act that the government had nominated two persons who were not applicants in the first place.

In response to an advertisement put out by the government last year, 44 individuals had submitted their profiles and a 15-member selection committee chaired by the Lt. Governor established. However, subsequently when the committee recommended a panel of three persons to the Government of India, two nominees had not applied at all, he said.

Though in exceptional circumstances the committee has the discretion to consider and select persons outside the list of applied candidates provided they are men more distinguished in their achievements than applicants. The Committee can come to this judgement only after a careful and critical appraisal of the citations, curriculum vitae and achievements of applicants.

For such an assessment, the committee should have carefully perused the resume of 44 applicants. “If it had been done, it would have actually identified at least three or four persons with distinguished and exceptional achievements and the three among them could have been recommended to the Government of India”, he said.

According to Mr. Ramadass, it would appear that this exercise has not been carried out at all by the committee as it is quite impossible even to casually peruse the bio data of 44 applicants by 15 members in a single sitting.

The former MP also questioned the credentials of the members of the committee, leave alone their critical power of judgement, vis-a-vis the criteria of selection. “Perusing the biodata and critically evaluating the suitability of applicants in the list is both a necessary and sufficient condition of selection. Non fulfilling this condition and selecting two persons (who may also be distinguished ) outside the list by the selection committee is totally improper and unbecoming of a Government selection process, he said.

Alleging that the “selection committee” had transformed itself into a high-level sharing committee” in which three powerful members seem to have shared one nominee each as one of the chosen nominees was from Delarshpet of Kadirkamam constituency and the other is a native of Odisha but a resident of Puducherry. The third person chosen was from the list and hails from Ramanathapuram of Oussudu Constituency.

Taking the view that there were men of higher achievements in the list than the ones chosen, Mr. Ramadass said the Government of Puducherry, which functions under the framework of the Constitution of India and the Union Territories Act 1963, is ordained to follow the lofty principles of balanced judgement, fairness, equity, objectivity and merit in all its dealings.

“No conscionable Government, no Government with a modicum of justice can sacrifice excellence for mediocrity. This episode illustrates how even a little power delegated to the Government of Puducherry is completely misused for a selfish purpose”, he said.

In spite of all this, the Government of India had eventually chosen a Tavil exponent, a native of Kongampattu who has been working in the Government District Music School, Villupuram, residing in Puducherry, in the original list of 44 applicants.

He urged the Lt.Governor who is the chairperson of the committee, to order a judicial enquiry to unearth the truth and to ensure objective and fair selection at least in future.