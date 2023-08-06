Former MP seeks President’s help in Puducherry getting Statehood

August 06, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Former Member of Parliament M. Ramadass has urged President Droupadi Murmu, who is visiting Puducherry this week, to advise the Government of India to confer Statehood to the Union Territory without further delay.

In a letter to the President, he said the people of Puducherry would be obliged if the President, as the virtual administrator of the territory, seized the opportunity of the two-day visit on August 7 and 8 to offer “durable solutions to the contemporary issues of democracy of the Union Territory of Puducherry”.

Hailing the President’s visit to Puducherry, the land of learning and wisdom and graced by the lives of sages and seers, Aurobindo, Mahakavi Bharathiar and Bharathidasan, Mr. Ramadass pointed out that at the time of the merger with the Indian Union in 1954 – after earning liberation from 138 years of French rule – Puducherry was a State with a representative Assembly consisting of 39 members and Municipalities with 200 members.

Puducherry remained a State between 1954 and 1963 when it was demoted as an Union Territory under the Union Territory Act, 1963. This territory, with a legislature of 30 members, is administered by the President through the Lt. Governor. The Chief Minister and his Cabinet aids and advises the Lt. Governor but has no authority for decision making.

While the status of Union Territory was accorded to Puducherry by an order in 1963, it was underdeveloped in every sense and the Union government had to support it financially and economically. Over the years, it has made remarkable progress, justifying the enhancement of its political status pari passu as a full-fledged State, Mr. Ramadass said.

The Legislative Assembly, as the voice of the people, has so far passed 14 resolutions since the first one in 1987 and the latest one on March 31, 2023 requesting the Centre to confer Statehood on Puducherry, he said.

While a full-fledged State symbolises a sacred democratic value system encompassing political, economic, social, and cultural freedom of the people, a Union Territory with a legislature depicts a deficit in democracy, restricting rights of the people and their representatives, Mr. Ramadass said.

“As a Union Territory, Puducherry is the asset of the Cente, but as a State, it will be the property of its people.”

Statehood would enhance the political stature of Puducherry, provide autonomy and accountability to the territory to govern itself, and improve it financial position under the purview of the Central Finance Commission, enabling access to central devolution of revenue, grants-in-aid of various types, and a share from the internal and external borrowings of the Centre, Mr. Ramadass pointed out.

Significantly, the Standing Committee on Home Affairs headed by the late Sushma Swaraj had also recommended Statehood to Puducherry with special status. “In sum, all the present obstacles towards faster socio-economic development will be removed, and an independent government with a new technical infrastructure coupled with a new vision and mission will emerge,” he said.

Mr. Ramadass also flagged other Constitutional lapses, such as the “deliberate stifling of grass root democracy in Puducherry”, as a result of the failure of the Lt. Governor to hold local body elections as postulated by the Article 243 L, the delay in reconstituting the State Level Backward Classes Commission (SLCBC) in conformity with the Articles 16 and 340 and non-implementation of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education conferred through the 86th Constitutional Amendment via Article 21 A (Right to Education Act, 2009).

