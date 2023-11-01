Former MP Ramadass floats new party, to fight for Statehood and elimination of graft

November 01, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Former Lok Sabha member M. Ramadass has launched a political party, the Puducherry State People’s Development Party (PSPDP), coinciding with Liberation Day on November 1.

The inaugural function was held at Keezhur village,where a referendum took place to transfer the French territories from the Government of France to the Indian Union on October 18, 1954, which paved the way for the liberation of Puducherry a fortnight later.

Mr. Ramadass unveiled the party flag and administered an oath to the members. R.L Venkata Raman, the chairman of RLV Peravai, E.M. Rajan, former Principal of Tagore Arts College, Ravi, former Superintending Engineer and HOD, Department of Electricity, Government of Puducherry and Penniam Selvakumari, Assistant Professor felicitated the event in the presence of 25 members of the high level committee of the party.

According to Mr. Ramadass, the PSPDP will strive to eradicate the growing corruption, inefficiency in administration, and unemployment while promoting the cause of Statehood for Puducherry, Local Body elections, rapid growth with social justice and balanced regional development of the Union Territory.

The party will be registered with the Election Commission of India soon. The membership campaign will start shortly in both rural and urban areas of the Union Territory.

Mr. Ramadass, who was elected to the 14th Lok Sabha in 2004 on the ticket of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) held various positions in his term of MP, including as Member, Committee on Home Affairs, Member, Committee on Estimates and Member, General Purposes Committee.

In 2014, he joined the AIADMK during the reign of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa , after unsuccessfully contesting the Lok Sabha elections as an Independent.

A professor and economist with specialisation in economic, education issues and policies, Mr. Ramadass had served as the Member of Executive Council, Academic Council, Financial Committee, Planning Board and Sports, Board of Pondicherry University; Member, State Planning Board, Backward classes Commissions Committee on Statehood for Pondicherry, State Committee on Industrial Policy.

He had authored books, including “Pondicherry Economy”, “Legal Economics”, and “People of India” in English and “Pudhuvaiyin Poruladara Valarchi” and “Dr. Ambedkar as an Economist” in Tamil.