November 05, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Former Member of Parliament (MP) P. Kannan has been admitted to the East Coast Hospital for low blood pressure and respiratory ailments.

“His (Mr. Kannan’s) health has been deteriorating due to a respiratory infection. Doctors are trying to provide him the best treatment,” Vignesh Kannan, son of Mr. Kannan, said in a statement.

Mr. Kannan has held various positions, including that of the Speaker. He has been keeping away from public events over health issues.

