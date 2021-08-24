Puducherry

Former MP hails Jipmer for making it to top 100 in global survey

Respectable rank: Jipmer, securing 78.86 credit, occupied the 59 th position in a recent global survey.  

Former MP M. Ramadass has hailed the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research’s (Jipmer) feat of ranking among the 100 best medical colleges in a recent global survey.

In a statement, Mr. Ramadass said CEO World Magazine has reported that based on Global Ranking criteria 100 best medical colleges of the world have been selected for the year 2021, among which six Indian medical colleges, including Jipmer, find a place.

Jipmer, securing 78.86 credit, occupies 59th position in the 100 best medical colleges of the world and fourth among Indian institutions. The AIIMS Delhi, Armed Forces Medical College Pune, CMC Vellore, Medical College Chennai and IMS BHU Varanasi are the other medical colleges to make to the list.

Mr. Ramadass complimented the 57-year-old institution for the achievement which was a recognition of the relentless pursuit of highest standards of quality in medical education and curative services rendered by professors, doctors, officers and employees for excellence in patient care, medical education and research.

“This status makes the transition of Jipmer from a national to an international institution,” he said. The sterling performance of Jipmer should convince everybody that a government-run institution of its kind with autonomy and accountability can prove to be an institution of excellence, equity and access in healthcare and education, said Mr. Ramadoss.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 24, 2021 12:23:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/former-mp-hails-jipmer-for-making-it-to-top-100-in-global-survey/article36069212.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY