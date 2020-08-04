Former MP flags discrepancies in Budget

The Puducherry Budget 2020-21 is riddled with data discrepancies and funding gaps for various proposed schemes, M. Ramadass, former MP, has said.

In a letter to Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, Mr. Ramadass said the document failed to reconcile figures in the Annual Financial Statement, Demand for Grants and the speech made by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy in the Assembly.

The Budget fell short in terms of the desideratum that the annual resource projected in the Budget should be pragmatic, attainable and fell within the resource raising capability of the Government including taxable capacity and revenue buoyancy, he said.

Stating that going through the expansive list of schemes to be implemented during the fiscal in the 150-page Budget was like “a reading of an election manifesto”, Mr. Ramadass pointed out that while the speech of the Chief Minister pegged the financial outlay for the year at ₹9,000 crore, the Annual Financial Statement puts it at ₹8,982 crore, less by ₹18 crore.

This is possibly because while the real own revenue of the Union Territory is only ₹5,247 crore (tax revenue ₹3,673 crore; non-tax revenue ₹1,574 crore ), the Chief Minister inflated it to ₹5,267 crore in his speech. Again, while the actual capital receipts, including borrowing, is ₹1,712 crore, Chief Minister pegged it at ₹1,710 crore, he said.

Revenue and Expenditure also do not match in the Budget speech. A break-up of items of Revenue or Recurring Expenditure, such as salary, pension, loan repayments, aggregates to ₹8,653 crore leaving a balance of ₹347 crore, against the actual Revenue Expenditure, which according to AFS, is only ₹7,715 crore, he said.

“Will it remain as revenue surplus or become capital expenditure? It cannot be treated as full capital outlay as AFS envisages a total capital expenditure of ₹1,267 crore. Even if ₹347 crore meets a part of the capital expenditure, how will the remaining ₹920 crore be financed? Will this not exhibit a deficit in Budget?,” Mr. Ramadass wondered.

He cited as an example of omission of financial outlay for some of the proposed schemes, the new scheme, ‘Thanthai Periyar Rejunuvation Scheme for Rural women” at a cost of ₹ 100 crore which lacked any specific allocation on Government contribution. The entire allotment for Rural Development Department, which is to implement the scheme, was only ₹ 54.14 crore for the fiscal.

Mr. Ramadass also assailed the Budget for its “lip service” to capital expenditure reserving only 14 per cent of the total budget as capital outlay and the “cavalier” treatment of the industrial sector by allocating a capital outlay of just ₹ 5 lakh.

Mr. Ramadass called for an introspection from authorities on whether such an error-ridden Budget speech is allowed to remain in public domain. “Should a revered document like the Budget Speech contain half truths and untruths? It is for the Administrator who has caused the laying of this Budget in the Assembly under Rule 27 of UT Act, 1963 to ponder over,” he said.