Former MP flags Constitutional breaches in letter to President

February 20, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry Maanila Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (PMMMK) has sought the intervention of President Droupadi Murmu in holding Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in her role as Administrator accountable for several Constitutional breaches in the governance affairs of the Union Territory of Puducherry.

In a letter to the President, M. Ramadass, former MP and PMMMK president highlighted as among the chief concerns, the Lt. Governor’s failure in the three years of her tenure, to establish the third tier of Government in Puducherry as envisaged by Article 40 of the Constitution, (Directive Principles of State Policy), other Articles, the Constitution (73rd and 74th Amendments) Act,1992 and The Pondicherry Village and Commune Panchayat Act, 1973.

Pointing out that in the 56 years since 1968, the UT had held local body elections only once in 2006---something unprecedented in the annals of India---Mr. Ramadass said the apathy of the administration had stifled grass root democracy, thwarted creation of basic amenities and community assets, access to local body grants from the Central Government and stalled several Central Schemes hinged on local bodies such as MGNREGS and Smart City Scheme.

The letter pointed out that when the State Election Commission was gearing up to hold local Body elections in the early 2021, the move was stayed by the Madras High Court with a direction to hold the polls after reserving seats to OBCs in the local Bodies. The Government of Puducherry appointed a single Member Commission on December 17, 2021 to assess the nature and implications of other backwardness qua local bodies and to other backwardness qua local bodies and to ascertain the proportion of population of Other Backward Class of citizens in rural and urban areas ward wise within a period of six months (by June 16, 2022).

However, even after one year and six months since the deadline set by the court, the Lt. Governor has not expedited the work of the Commission and conducted the election, Mr. Ramadass said.

The other significant failure pertained to the five-year delay in reconstituting the State Level Commission for Backward Classes (SLCBC). As a result, a body established in conformity with the Articles 16 and 340 of the Constitution remained dysfunctional, thereby defeating the founding purpose.

Another Constitutional aberration was the non-implementation of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 (Right to Education Act) in the Union Territory constitutes the third aberration, Mr. Ramadass said. He also flagged the delay in constituting the Board of Governors in the Puducherry Technological University that hampered the institution’s ability to initiate policy decisions, recruit faculty and to take the University forward---the PTU has sunk to a ranking of 184 among the engineering institutions in the survey of the National Institutional Frame Work.

Mr. Ramadass also said it was contrary to the established norms that someone who was given additional charge of Puducherry while holding post of Telangana Governor, was allowed to continue to hold both posts for over three years.

The PMMMK leader urged the President to initiate action on these issues within two weeks, failing which the party would seek legal recourse.