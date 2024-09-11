Former MP disputes CM’s growth claims

Former MP and founder-president of the Puducherry Maanila Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, M. Ramadass has disputed Chief Minister N. Rangasamy’s assertion that Puducherry’s high per capita income levels were linked to growth and prosperity.

In a statement, Mr. Ramadass said contrary to the Chief Minister’s contention that the U.T.’s high per capita income made it a frontrunner, official data shows that Puducherry lags behind several other States and Union Territories in the order of per capita income such as Goa (₹5.33 lakh), Sikkim (₹5.20 lakh) Delhi (₹4.30 lakh) Chandigarh (₹3.94 lakh), Telangana (₹3.12 lakh) Karnataka (₹3.04 lakh) Haryana (₹2.97 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (₹2.76 lakh)

According to Mr. Ramadass, the Chief Minister’s contention that high per capita income equates with high growth is untenable in view of the imperfections in using per capita income as a measure of development. Per capita income as a measure of the total income of the state divided by the total population conceals wide inequalities in income distribution while growth and development across sectors can lead to rise in purchasing power among all agents of production.

While, normally, higher income and growth are associated with reduced poverty, in Puducherry there was a paradox of poverty amid plenitude going by the data of Department of Civil Supplies that indicate that 54 per cent of households are below poverty line (red ration card households).

“Currently, the estimated number of households is 3,58,644 and the number of beneficiary families under DBT scheme (red ration card holders ) is 1,81,825. A poverty ratio of 50.7 implies that more than half of the population of the Territory is below poverty line,” he said.

He further cited the NITI Aayog’s Report “National Multi Dimensional Poverty index: A Progress Review 2023”, released in July which showed the poverty proportion of Puducherry to be 0.85. “This data, taken with the assessment of poverty by various reports of the Government of Puducherry, leads to the conclusion that less than 5 per cent of the households are below poverty line if not below multidimensional poverty threshold,” he said.

He called for tasking an expert institution to undertake a comprehensive scientific survey to assess the true incidence of poverty and establishing a State Institution for Transformation to provide robust monitoring and evaluation systems. “The failure to do so would encourage politicians to engage in vote bank politics by facilitating the issue of red ration cards to their constituents irrespective of authentic BPL status,” he said.

