Former MP condemns conduct of legislator at PU convocation

March 03, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Former Member of Parliament and Director of Pondicherry University M. Ramadass has questioned the conduct of ruling party legislator P.M.L Kalyanasundaram at the convocation of PU.

In a statement, he said the Vice-Chancellor of the University did not violate any protocol in inviting the Director of Jipmer as chief guest for the convocation ceremony. The University Act empowers the V-C and Executive Council to conduct the convocation in “whatever manner they deem it fit.”

The V-C had to invite Jipmer Director in the last minute as Vice President, Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister who were invited for the ceremony could not make it for the event, he said.

The legislator raised the objection because the Director was made the chief guest despite his name not being in the invitee list, the former MP said.

“A real representative of the people should be humble enough to acknowledge the fact that the Director of an Institution of National Importance (Jipmer) is more competent in distributing degrees in a convocation. There is no substance in the argument that the V-C has insulted the elected representative of the people, especially, when the Chief Minister was invited, Education Minister delivered the convocation address, others distributed the prizes, degrees and certificates on the occasion,” he added.

The conduct of the legislator in front of the students and other dignitaries was “unfortunate and distressing, he said.

