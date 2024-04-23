GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former MP calls for conduct of local body polls without further delay

Failure to hold local body elections was not only depriving the people of the benefits of Central schemes, but amounted to a Constitutional violation, says Ramadass

April 23, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Former MP and leader of Puducherry Maanila Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, M. Ramadass.

Former MP and leader of Puducherry Maanila Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, M. Ramadass. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Former Member of Parliament and president of Puducherry Maanila Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam M. Ramadass has sought the intervention of the Lieutenant Governor in holding the long-pending local body elections in the Union Territory.

In a press statement coinciding with 15th National Panchayati Raj Day, falling on April 24, Mr. Ramadass said, while the occasion marks the celebration of empowerment of panchayati raj institutions, following the 73rd Constitutional Amendment, enacted by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the participation of local bodies in decision-making and rural development presents a sorry spectacle in Puducherry.

According to Mr. Ramadass, during the French regime, local bodies were glorious institutions working closely with the people and, in a way, helped achieve the independence of Puducherry. But in the post-merger period, successive political dispensations had slowly strangulated them without conducting periodic quinquennial elections.

During the 56-year period, spanning from 1968 to 2024, Panchayati raj election was conducted only once in 2006, that too at the directive of the Madras High Court. Subsequently, it was scheduled to be conducted in 2011 but kept on the back burner by governments for the last 13 years under flimsy pretexts, he said.

Noting that the failure to hold local body elections was not only depriving the people of the benefits of various Central schemes, but amounted to a Constitutional violation, Mr. Ramadass found it strange that none of the candidates contesting the just-concluded Parliamentary election, mentioned implementation of Panchayati raj in Puducherry.

He urged the new Lt. Governor to advise the Chief Minister to hold panchayat elections without delay to elect 1,028 people’s representatives to serve 108 villages, 812 wards and 10 commune panchayats of the Union Territory.

