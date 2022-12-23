Former MLA wants political parties to jointly fight for Statehood

December 23, 2022 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Former legislator Om Sakthi Segar has appealed to all political parties to come together on a common platform to fight for Statehood. Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said political parties had been fighting for Statehood unsuccessfully for a long time.

The time has come for all parties to jointly fight for Statehood, he added.

Mr. Segar heads the faction of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), led by O. Panneerselvam in the Union Territory. The former legislator said he had written a letter to Mr. Panneerselvam urging him to take up the issue of Statehood for Puducherry with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the letter, he has recalled the initiative taken by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in getting Statehood for Puducherry. AIADMK MPs would speak in the Parliament on the Statehood issue, he added.

