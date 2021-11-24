Former MLA Parasuraman dead

Former AIADMK legislator K. Parasuraman on Wednesday passed away following a heart attack.
Mr. Parasuraman, 74, is survived by a son and daughter. He was an advocate by profession.
He represented the Orleanpet Assembly constituency in 1991.
