Former MLA found dead in his house

February 21, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

K. Natarajan, a former legislator and secretary of AIADMK, was found dead in his house at Villianur on Tuesday afternoon. He was 73. Police said his body was found by his relatives. It is suspected that he died by suicide. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

He represented Villianur constituency from 1991 to 1996 and again from 1996 to 2001. He was also the president of Villianur Commune Panchayat from 2006-11.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

