Former Minister held in Villupuram

C.Ve. Shanmugam stages dharna

Former Minister and AIADMK Villupuram North unit district secretary C.Ve. Shanmugam was arrested on Tuesday after he sat on a dharna outside the Villupuram old bus stand to register his protest against the move of the DMK government to repeal the Dr. J. Jayalalithaa University Act and subsume the university within the Annamalai University.

Mr. Shanmugam squatted in front of the old bus stand. On information, police personnel requested him to give up the protest. As he refused to budge, the police arrested and took him to a marriage hall. Speaking to reporters, Mr. Shanmugam said that the previous AIADMK regime had initiated the necessary measures to start the institution. The Governor’s approval was also obtained and as a follow-up, a Vice-Chancellor was also appointed for the institution. But the model code of conduct that was enforced in the context of the Assembly election stood in the way for its full-fledged functioning, he said.

The then government had also earmarked around 70 acres at Sengadu village in Villupuram for the university campus, yet it was continuing to function from an old Taluk office without even being provided with requisite support staff. However, the DMK Government had scuttled all administrative and educational functions, he said.

Meanwhile, over 600 AIADMK cadre were arrested after they resorted to protests at 21 places across the district opposing the move to merge universities.