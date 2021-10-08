Puducherry

Former Minister appointed as Special Representative in Delhi

The Lt. Governor on Friday appointed former Minister Malladi Krishna Rao as Special Representative, Government of Puducherry, in New Delhi.

A notification regarding his appointment was issued by Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar on behalf of the Lt. Governor.

In the middle of celebrating 25 years as a legislator representing Yanam constituency before the Assembly poll, Mr. Rao had resigned from the Congress ministry headed by V. Narayanasamy.

After deciding not to contest any more in the Assembly election , the former Minister left the seat for Chief Minister and All India N.R. Congress founder leader N. Rangasamy.

Though Mr. Rangasamy contested from Yanam he could only retain his traditional area of influence in Thattanchavady constituency.

Mr.Rangasamy was keen to accommodate Mr.Rao to the Rajya Sabha but could not get him the seat after his ally BJP decided to field its own nominee.


Comments
