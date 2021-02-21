Former Lok Sabha MP retires from politics

PUDUCHERRY

21 February 2021 01:33 IST

Former member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) R. Radhakrishnan on Saturday said he had decided to quit politics.

In a statement, Mr. Radhakrishnan said he was grateful to all those who had supported him in his political career. The statement did not specify the reason for his decision.

Congress to AINRC

Mr. Radhakrishnan was a Congress legislator before joining the All India N.R. Congress.

He was the Speaker from 2006 to 2011. He joined the AINRC before the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 and won the seat.