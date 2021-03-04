Former life convict held for double murder

CUDDALORE

04 March 2021 01:41 IST

The Cuddalore police on Wednesday arrested a former life convict in connection with the double murder of a woman and her daughter at Singirikudi within the Reddichavadi police station limits on Monday.

C. Vasantha alias Vijayalakshmi, 48, and her daughter Madhangi alias Sandhya, 24, of Nonankuppam in Puducherry, were found murdered near their agricultural land on March 1.

Police arrested the accused, identified as A. Irusappan of Pudhukadai, and confirmed that it was a murder for gain.

Irusappan who was convicted in a murder case in Ariyankuppam in Puducherry was released from the Central Prison two years ago.

Police said that Irusappan who earned his living by climbing coconut trees saw the victim Vijayalakshmi wearing jewellery and he tried to snatch it.

Vikayalakshmi raised an alarm following which he attacked her on the face and head with a machete tucked to his back. The accused also attacked Vijayalakshmi’s daughter who came to her rescue killing them on the spot.

Irusappan was produced before a local court and remanded to custody.