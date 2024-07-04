GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former judges seek disbursement of pension arrears

Updated - July 04, 2024 01:32 am IST

Published - July 04, 2024 01:31 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry Retired Judges’ Welfare Association has urged the government to disburse pension arrears without further delay in compliance with the order of the Supreme Court.

A delegation of the Association led by S. Murugaboobathi, president, called on the Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan seeking expeditious disbursement of arrears.

The memorandum pointed to the apex court order that stipulated that State/UT governments should make disbursements of arrears of salary, pension and allowances due/payable to judicial officers, retired juducial officers and family pensioners by February 29. The court has also directed the Committee for Service Conditions of the District Judiciary (CSCDJ) in respective jurisdications to verify the implementation status of the order on or before April 7.

Pointing out that the Puducherry government was yet to comply with the directive, the Association sought implementation of the order without any more delay to safeguard the interests of judges and their families.

