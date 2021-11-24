Former Goa legislators call on Speaker

PUDUCHERRY

24 November 2021 23:40 IST

The delegation came to understand the Assembly’s functioning and culture of the U.T.

A group of former legislators and Assembly staff from Goa on Wednesday visited the Puducherry Legislative Assembly and interacted with Speaker R. Selvam.

The eleven-member delegation, led by former legislator Victor Gonsalves, interacted with Mr. Selvam, legislators and Assembly staff.

A release from the Speaker’s Office said the delegation was here to understand the functioning of the Assembly and culture of the Union Territory. Government whip A.K.D Arumugham was present.

