Former DMK MLA dead

Former DMK legislator R. Ramanathan died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday. He was 71 and is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.

Mr. Ramanathan, father of former Member of Parliament R. Radhakrishnan, suffered cardiac arrest while visiting Jawaharlal Institute of Postgradudate Medical Education and Research for dialysis, said a close member of the family.

He represented Kuruvinatham Assembly segment in 1985 and 1990.

