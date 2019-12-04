Former DMK MLA dead

Former DMK legislator R. Ramanathan died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday. He was 71 and is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.
Mr. Ramanathan, father of former Member of Parliament R. Radhakrishnan, suffered cardiac arrest while visiting Jawaharlal Institute of Postgradudate Medical Education and Research for dialysis, said a close member of the family.
He represented Kuruvinatham Assembly segment in 1985 and 1990.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.