ADVERTISEMENT

Former Congress MLA Neela Gangadharan passes away in Puducherry

Published - October 12, 2024 03:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Gangadharan, 81, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Puducherry for an age-related illness 

The Hindu Bureau

Former Congress MLA Neela Gangadharan  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Congress MLA Neela Gangadharan passed away in Puducherry on Friday (October 11, 2024) night. He was 81.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gangadharan was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the Union Territory for an age-related illness.

A native of Korkadu village in Villianur, Gangadharan was elected to the Puducherry Legislative Assembly from Embalem constituency in the 2001 elections. Before entering the political arena, he worked at Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) as a section officer and was associated with Dalit movements for some years.

He had served as a vice-president of the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gangadharan is survived by his wife and son.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US